TikToker murder: Court to indict suspects on September 27

KARACHI: A sessions court will indict suspects murder case of TikToker Muskan Sheikh and three others on September 27, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The hearing of the case was presided over by the additional district and sessions judge Karachi South region. Copies of charge-sheet to the suspects’ lawyers have been provided.

Notices have been issued to all suspects including the main suspect, Nabi Bux to ensure their presence before the sessions court on September 27 for indictment.

Read more: KEY SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER COURT REJECTS BAIL

On February 1, four TikTokers identified as Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were killed by unidentified armed men near Anklesaria Hospital, located in the city’s Garden area.

A female suspect, Sawera, who too is a TikToker, was arrested in the case but was later released on bail.

According to the police, Sawera was arrested on the basis of call data record (CDR) and the location of her mobile phone. She was in contact with the main suspect, Rehman.