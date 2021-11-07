TikToker criticized for bringing roasted fish to flight, video goes viral

The social media users were angry and disgusted by a TikToker who shared a video of her with an entire roasted fish that she brought into an aircraft.

The video by the TikTok user sees the fish meal on an aluminium foil in a box.

“Am I the only one who brings a whole meal like this on the plane?” the caption of her video read.

A TikToker, who frequently shares tip and hacks during flights, became the centre of social media’s discussions for the wrong reasons.

The netizens were appalled by her behaviour as some of them stated that the roasted fish meal’s smell would fill the aircraft quickly while other mentioned that bringing an entire meal in a flight is a bad idea as it is meant to eat at home.

There have been strange incidents when it comes to air travel with commuter sharing viral videos and pictures on social media about what they came across i.e. trouble being caused by passengers.

The airlines mostly don’t properly define the restrictions when it comes to bringing food inside the flights. This leads to passengers thinking that bringing large quantity of food will not take too much space.

However, some airliners do mention the weight of the food that can be brought inside the flights. This allows the passengers to figure a way to enjoy their food without being a bother to the flight crew.

