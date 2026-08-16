TAXILA, August 16: CCTV footage of the murder of renowned TikToker Shamsoo Bibi alias Ayesha has surfaced. In the footage, two motorcyclists can be seen opening fire on a car, ARY News reported.

Shamsoo Bibi was shot dead two days ago. The deceased was hit by a bullet in the neck.

According to the FIR, TikToker Shamsoo Bibi had a financial dispute with Kausar and Javed alias Shaheen. The deceased had also informed her family multiple times about threats.

As per the case, a person named Kashif Kashi called Shamsoo Bibi and asked her to come. After that, she left home in a car with her sister and brother.

CCTV footage shows the incident in which famous TikToker Ayesha Gilmena and her driver were killed. The female TikToker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Taxila. Police have launched an investigation, while sources say the attackers’ identities and motives remain… pic.twitter.com/uIbvLpGQX5 — Photo News (@PhotoNewsPk) August 15, 2026

The FIR states that near a private petrol pump, motorcyclists opened fire on the car, as a result of which TikToker Shamsoo Bibi was hit by bullets.

After the firing, the car went out of control and crashed into a dumper. In the accident, the deceased’s 15-year-old sister was also injured.

A case has been registered by Taxila police on the request of the deceased’s father. The FIR alleges that the suspects had Shamsu Bibi killed directly or through unknown accomplices with the intention of seizing money.

Shamsu Bibi had around 1.3 million followers on her TikTok account.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.