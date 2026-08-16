TikToker Shamsoo Bibi shot dead in Taxila

TAXILA, August 16: TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gulmana, was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified person in Taxila, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a murder case has been registered at Taxila Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father. The FIR includes charges related to murder, attempted murder and aiding the crime.

According to the FIR, the TikToker Shamsoo Bibi’s father said his daughter received a call from a person named Kashif before she left with her brother and sister.

He said he was later informed that his daughter had been shot and killed.

The father said he went to THQ Hospital Taxila and identified his daughter’s body. His other daughter and son were injured in the incident.

According to the FIR, the victim’s son told police that a person riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle opened fire at them.

The victim was shot in the neck, after which the vehicle went out of control and collided with a dumper, according to the FIR.

The TikToker Shamsoo Bibi’s brother told police that he could identify the suspects if they were brought before him.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.