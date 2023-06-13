TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Tuesday sent famous TikToker Sundal Khattak to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case relating to the release of private videos of social media celebrity Hareem Shah, ARY News reported.

Khattak was presented before senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir’s court where the FIA prosecutor sought physical remand of TikToker.

The judge rejected FIA’s request and sent Sundal Khattak to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that famous TikToker Sandal Khattak was arrested by FIA on Monday after her bail plea was dismissed by Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad Azam Khan in the Hareem Shah video leak case.

TikToker Hareem Shah earlier approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz the friends she used to live with.