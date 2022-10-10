Hareem Shah moves SHC for security

KARACHI: TikToker Hareem Shah on Monday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) for the provision of security, citing threats to her, ARY News reported.

Hareem Shah along with her husband Bilal Shah reached the Sindh High Court (SHC) and filed plea for the provision of security to her amid threats.

The TikToker has made IG Sindh, Sindh home ministry and others respondents in her plea.

Munir Ahmed Khan, the lawyer of Shah pleaded with the court for the immediate hearing of the plea.

A single-member bench of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar will hear the plea.

Earlier, TikToker Hareem Shah submitted an unconditional apology in a case related to money laundering.

Earlier this year, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a money laundering probe against Shah over a viral video clip in which she could be seen flaunting foreign currency while claiming that she easily managed to take a hefty amount out of the South Asian country.

The 30-year-old appeared before an investigation team FIA office in Karachi and recorded her statement in the case.

