Video of TikToker goes viral after exposing ‘secret’ about sizes of popcorn in threatres

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.

TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.

The viral, clip which has been viewed over 7 million times, shows the TikToker pretending to be a customer ordering popcorn at a theatre.

The video then shows the same guy as the worker behind the counter showing the available sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium), and a junior bag (small).

The customer buys the smallest bag for $7.35. But after receiving the bag, the customer changes his mind and asks for the medium size.