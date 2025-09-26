TikToker Zuza Beine, 14, dead after 11-year cancer battle

Teen influencer and TikTok creator Zuza Beine, who documented her cancer battle through her social handles, has passed away, aged 14.

As confirmed by her family earlier this week, young influencer Zuza Beine, a Wisconsin native, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia — a type of blood cancer that stems from bone marrow — at the age of 3, and underwent multiple bone marrow transplants and several rounds of chemotherapy as a part of her treatment, died on Monday, September 22, after over a decade-long battle, reported foreign media.

“It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning,” her family stated on Tuesday. “She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most.”

“Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too,” the family noted in the Instagram caption, along with a cheerful picture of the late teenager.

“It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for—a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering. More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully,” the statement read further.

Notably, Zuza Beine, who racked up millions of followers across her social media handles, including her Insta account ‘Zuza’s way to healing’, had beaten cancer five times, only for it to relapse each single time.

In one of her final videos before her tragic death, Beine shared with her followers, “Lately, my health has not been the best physically and mentally. I’ve been in so much pain lately. I’m constantly on pain medicine because my body hurts so, so so bad.”