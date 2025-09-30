Meet Tilly Norwood, AI-generated actor to make Hollywood debut soon

Tilly Norwood, a new actor in the race for the big projects, has sparked backlash from across Hollywood! But why do Hollywood actors hate her?

Actor-comedian Eline Van der Velden’s recently launched AI talent studio, Xicoia, has created a new actor with the help of artificial intelligence, which has been named Tilly Norwood, the company announced at the Zurich Summit this week and revealed that several talent agents have shown their interest in the creation.

Speaking about the development of Norwood, Van Der Velden said at the summit, “We were in a lot of boardrooms around February time, and everyone was like, ‘No, this is nothing. It’s not going to happen.’ Then, by May, people were like, ‘We need to do something with you guys.'”

“When we first launched Tilly, people were like, ‘What’s that?,’ and now we’re going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months,” he confirmed.

However, Hollywood folks are ready to accept Norwood as anything but an actor.

Notably, Norwood made her debut this July, appearing in a comedy sketch ‘AI Commissioner’, when she said, “I may be AI-generated, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now.”

At that time, Van Der Velden mentioned that the studio aims for Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman. “People are realising that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget – there are no constraints creatively, and that’s why AI can really be a positive,” he explained. “It’s just about changing people’s viewpoint.”