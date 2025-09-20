Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci confirm split

Celebrated filmmaker Tim Burton and Italian actor Monica Bellucci have decided to part ways after two years together, they confirmed.

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood filmmaker Tim Burton, 67, and acclaimed actor Monica Bellucci, 60, who started dating in 2023 and made their relationship official at the Rome Film Festival, have broken up, they confirmed in a joint statement on Friday, September 19.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the celebrities stated.

Notably, before their split, Burton and Bellucci collaborated on his last year’s release ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

Burton, who was first married to German artist Lena Gieseke for four years, until 1991, started a live-in relationship with actor Lisa Marie in 1993. In 2001, he developed a romantic relationship with English actor Helena Bonham Carter, with whom he shares his two children, a son and a daughter. Their split was confirmed in 2014; however, it was much later in 2023, when a foreign publication confirmed that the two had secretly married before their separation.

As for Bellucci, her first brief marriage, which lasted only a year, was with Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso. She later tied the knot with French actor Vincent Cassel in 1999. The couple shared two daughters, Deva and Léonie, in their 14-year marriage.