Tim Cook says Apple reluctantly raised Mac and iPad prices

Apple has raised prices for its Macs and iPads, a move the company says was made reluctantly in response to a sharp rise in memory costs. Speaking during Apple’s Q3 2026 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook explained that the surge in memory prices left the company with little choice but to adjust its pricing.

“On the pricing front, you know, we reluctantly raised prices. I would say we did it because we’re in what I would characterize as a 100-year flood on memory pricing with exponential increases in memory prices, so that was the rationale for it.”

When asked whether Apple’s pricing decisions are focused on protecting overall profit or product margins, Cook described the process as complex, involving numerous factors.

He explained that Apple considers units sold, revenue, and margins together before making any decisions, weighing each aspect carefully. According to Cook, the company does not rely on a single formula but takes a long-term view, focusing on long-term results rather than short-term results.

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Cook did not address whether iPhone prices will also rise when the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s first foldable device are introduced in September. However, several analysts expect higher prices.

Looking ahead to the September quarter, Cook said Apple expects ongoing high memory costs. The company expects to offset some of these expenses with savings on other components and by drawing from its existing inventory.