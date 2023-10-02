Time and location of quake cannot be predicted: expert

KARACHI: Director National Tsunami Centre has said on Monday that the time and location of an earthquake could not be predicted, ARY News reported.

A Netherlands-based organization known for its seismic predictions, has forecast a major earthquake in Pakistan within 48 hours.

Pakistan is situated in a highly seismically active region. “Two major tectonic plates pass through Pakistan,” Ameer Hyder Leghari of the National Tsunami Centre said.

“These fault lines spreading from Sonmiani to the northern areas of Pakistan”. “An earthquake could hit at any place on these lines, but it is impossible to predict it”, Leghari said.

He said that an earthquake of as high as 9 to 10 intensity on the Richter scale had jolted Chaman Faultline in Year 1892. “In Year 1935 a high intensity quake in Chiltan Range had claimed lives of thousands of people in Quetta and adjoining areas”.

He said that generally an earthquake could hit along a faultline after passage of a century.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) has predicted a major earthquake in Pakistan within 48 hours.

The SSGEOS specializes in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where stronger seismic activity might occur, typically within a range of 1 to 9 days.

While the organization emphasizes that the regions they mark as potentially affected are approximations, they provide valuable insights into potential earthquake-prone areas.

In a recent prediction, the Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS reported a significant surge in electric activity along the Chaman Faultline in Pakistan.

This surge has sparked anticipation of a powerful earthquake occurring within the next 48 hours, causing concern among the local population.