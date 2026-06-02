ISLAMABAD: Timely action by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Islamabad airport saved a precious human life, ARY News reported.

According to details, a passenger aboard Abu Dhabi-bound PIA flight PK-261, which had departed from Islamabad, experienced severe chest pain mid-flight.

The airline’s crew and management quickly decided to divert the flight to Karachi Airport to ensure the passenger, identified as Muhammad Sadaqat, received immediate emergency medical treatment.

All necessary medical arrangements were finalized on the ground prior to the aircraft’s landing.

Upon arrival, the passenger was immediately transferred to a specialized cardiac hospital in Karachi.

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Following successful treatment, the passenger safely returned to Islamabad this morning aboard PIA flight PK-300.