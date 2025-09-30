Timely drainage of water must be ensured during rains in Karachi :DG PDMA Sindh

Karachi: The staff of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with all necessary machinery and equipment are present on important highways of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Director General (DG) PDMA Sindh Salman Shah regarding water situation in Karachi, as many as 13 dewatering pumps have been installed on the vital arteries of the city.

On the other hand, a six rescue vehicles are deployed on various locations in the metropolis for helping the citizens, as per the DG PDMA.

All the PDMA staff are active for tackling any emergency situation emitting out of the rains.

Salman Shah informed that the advisor rehabilitation Giyan Chand Essarani had issued directions to the staff for immediate response.

Drainage of water must be ensured timely at all cost in case of heavy rains, he said.

After the latest spell of rain, severe traffic jams were reported in multiple areas of Karachi, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Motorcycles broke down on several flooded roads, while traffic flow was badly affected on Shahrah-e-Faisal, causing long queues of vehicles.

In Korangi Industrial Area, overflowing drains led to waterlogging, further slowing down traffic. Similarly, M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed one of the worst traffic snarls with vehicles stuck in long lines.

The gridlock extended to Gurumandir, Lasbela, and Liaquatabad, where traffic movement was badly disrupted. Congestion was also reported on Saddar, Jamshed Town, Tariq Road, and Mauripur Road.

Other areas hit by jams included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Malir, Kala Pul, Qayyumabad, and Brooks Chowrangi, while heavy traffic was also observed near Jail Chowrangi, Essa Nagri, Hassan Square, and University Road.

Even major arteries like the Lyari Expressway and roads around the National Stadium were choked with traffic following the downpour.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi traffic police to improve traffic management across the city.

He also instructed that machinery be immediately deployed in areas where rainwater has accumulated and stressed that Karachi’s drainage system must be kept effective and functional.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that every possible facility should be provided to citizens of Karachi during the rain-related disruptions.