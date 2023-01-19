‘Timely general election not in sight’, says Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that he is not seeing general elections in the country on scheduled time, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Muslim League-Q President in an exclusive chat with ARY News, suggested that all political parties should join hands on one-point agenda of economic revival and the Chief Justice of Pakistan should head the joint conference for the revival of the economy. “Presently no question arises for general elections,” veteran politician said.

Replying a question, he said that he was not intending to expel Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi from the PML-Q. “I have served them show cause notices to prevent them from any misstep,” he said. “I want Pervaiz Elahi to remain in the fold of the PML-Q,” Shujaat said.

“The matter with Pervaiz Elahi worsened over writing a letter to MPAs. He asked me to take back the letter, but I told him it is impossible,” Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said. “The matter was reached to a level to build a wall of partition within the house. “I will not allow such partition that will assure Imran Khan that we are separated,” PML-Q chief said.

