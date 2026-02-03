Timothée Chalamet addresses 'misinterpreted' remarks about wanting Oscar

Timothée Chalamet is setting the record straight on his much-discussed comments about wanting to an Oscar.

During a recent Q&A at a London screening of Marty Supreme, the actor addressed the backlash and confusion that followed his candid remarks about awards ambition, insisting his words were taken out of context.

When filmmaker Richard Curtis asked Chalamet during a rapid-fire segment at London’s Prince Charles Cinema on February 1 whether he wants to win an Oscar, the three-time Best Actor nominee did not shy away from the question. But he was careful to explain what that desire actually means to him.

“Listen, yes,” the actor told Curtis, before adding, “But I want to give you context for that, because sometimes I feel like I’ve been misinterpreted in my quest.”

“All these award things, they supplement the movie. I’m not going to turn this into a monologue about the crisis of theaters and stuff, but when you go to an awards show, everyone’s participating in an advertisement for each other — in the best sense of the word, I’m not saying that in a malicious way,” he added.

Timothée Chalamet – who is nominated again this year for Best Actor and also as a producer on Marty Supreme – pointed to fellow 2026 Best Picture contenders, noting that supporting other films is part of the same ecosystem.

“I don’t want it to be misinterpreted that the world is in the condition it’s in and I’m going to bed like, ‘F— man, I need that [Oscar].’ You know, I’m living on planet Earth,” added Chalamet.