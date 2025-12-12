Timothée Chalamet addresses rumours he’s secret rapper EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet has long been known for his transformative roles on screen, but fans are now wondering if the actor may be hiding a secret talent off-screen as the enigmatic British rapper EsDeeKid.

According to rumours, EsDeeKid- who performs with his face largely covered and has stayed mum on any identifying details about himself – could be none other than Timothée Chalamet.

To set the record straight, the actor was asked directly if he was the masked Liverpool-based rapper during his appearance on the British radio show Heart Breakfast on Thursday.

However, Chalamet played coyed as he teased, “I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”

When hosts pointed out that Chalamet and EsDeeKid share similar eyes and have both been photographed wearing the same skull scarf, Chalamet played coy once again.

“I’ve got two words on that,” he said hesitating and stumbled over his words, then laughed and broke into a mischievous smile.

Chalamet further added, “Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

The actor went on to joke about his high school rapping days under the alter ego Lil Timmy Tim, referencing a viral 2012 video of him performing at a New York City school event.

“Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it,” he added.

Timothée Chalamet is currently promoting his new film Marty Supreme, which is set to hit theaters on December 25.