Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner quietly living together in LA?

A shocking report has emerged about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance, suggesting that the couple has been living together in Los Angeles for more than a year.

According to Page Six, the Oscar-nominated actor and the beauty mogul have built a shared life that insiders describe as “basically married,” despite not having tied the knot.

While speculation about a secret wedding has circulated online, a source insists the pair are not legally wed but are deeply committed to one another.

“It’s like they’re basically married already. They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” said the source.

The insider further claimed that Chalamet has become involved in the daily lives of Jenner’s children, Stormi, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

In past few months, the Dune actor has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of their relationship.

During the Golden Globe Awards this weekend, Chalamet referred to Jenner as “my partner” while accepting the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for Marty Supreme.

“For my parents, for my partner, I love you,” he said during his speech.

The couple, who have been dating for roughly three years, have largely kept their romance private but have made increasingly frequent public appearances together.