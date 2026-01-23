Timothée Chalamet becomes youngest triple Oscar nominee

With yet another honour, American-French actor Timothée Chalamet is proving he is a definitive talent of his generation. The 30-year-old superstar has secured a third Academy Award nomination for his 2025 film, Marty Supreme.

In the film, Chalamet portrays a driven table tennis player who aspires to be the greatest of all time. With this nomination, he has officially become the youngest male actor in history to receive three Best Actor nods, surpassing a record previously held by Marlon Brando.

His journey to this milestone began with his breakout role in Call Me by Your Name (2017), followed by his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown (2024). Achieving three nominations by the age of 30 is a historic feat, placing him in the company of Hollywood’s all-time greats.

This year, Timothée Chalamet faces a competitive field, including Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another).

Beyond acting, Chalamet is also nominated as a producer for Marty Supreme in the Best Picture category, alongside Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, and Anthony Katagas. At 30 years and 26 days old, he is now the youngest person ever to be nominated for both acting and producing in the same year, breaking a record held by Warren Beatty for 58 years.

Notably, if Timothée Chalamet wins, he will be the second-youngest Best Actor winner in history, trailing only Adrien Brody, who won for The Pianist at the age of 29.