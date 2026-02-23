Timothée Chalamet brings partner Kylie Jenner to BAFTAs 2026

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are keeping their award season streak alive at BAFTAs 2026!

Over the weekend, the couple brought romance to BAFTA’s as they stepped out for the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, adding a dose of romance to one of the biggest nights in British and international cinema.

Chalamet, 30, kept his look sleek and understated in an all-black ensemble, while Jenner, 28, dazzled in a bedazzled black gown that shimmered under the red carpet lights.

The pair appeared relaxed and in sync as they made their way into the ceremony, marking yet another major awards show appearance together this season.

The Dune actor earned a nomination in the Best Leading Actor category for his portrayal of Marty Reisman in the table tennis drama Marty Supreme. The film scored an impressive 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay, cementing its place as one of the night’s biggest contenders.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s BAFTAs appearance follows the couple’s recent appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, where the actor took home Best Performance by a Male Actor. During his acceptance speech, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his loved ones, including Jenner – whom he previously called his partner of three years.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said at the time.