Timothée Chalamet embodied the emotions of New York Knicks supporters everywhere as he celebrated the franchise’s long-awaited NBA championship victory.

The actor was among a host of high-profile figures in attendance as the Knicks secured a dramatic 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on 13 June.

The result marked a landmark achievement for the Knicks, who claimed their first NBA title in 53 years following a memorable postseason campaign.

Chalamet, a devoted Knicks fan who has regularly been spotted courtside throughout the team’s play-off run, was visibly overwhelmed by the occasion.

Video footage shared on Instagram showed the Dune star dancing and jumping in celebration as the final buzzer confirmed New York’s historic triumph.

“WAY RATHER THIS THAN THE OSCARS!” 🔥 Timothée Chalamet hyped for the Knicks title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DL94Aw6V9b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

Read more: Knicks beat Spurs to claim first NBA title in 53 years

Several notable celebrities were also present for the championship-clinching contest, including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, as the Knicks’ title pursuit continued to attract star-studded crowds.

The celebrations extended beyond the arena, with Chalamet taking to Instagram Stories to share images of the victorious team lifting the championship trophy.

He also posted a photograph of a newspaper front page commemorating the achievement, highlighting the end of the franchise’s five-decade wait for NBA glory.

While Chalamet has attended a number of games alongside Kylie Jenner during the season, the reality television star was not present for the decisive Finals encounter.

The championship victory represents a defining moment in Knicks history, ending one of the longest title droughts in the league and sparking celebrations among supporters across New York and beyond.