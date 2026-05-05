Timothée Chalamet Chooses Knicks Over Met Gala, Leaving Kylie Jenner to Shine Solo

Timothée Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala to catch a thrilling New York Knicks playoff game, leaving girlfriend Kylie Jenner to dazzle solo on the red carpet.

The Oscar-nominated actor prioritized his lifelong passion for basketball over fashion’s biggest night, earning praise from fans for his authenticity and loyalty.

Chalamet, a self-proclaimed Knicks devotee, was spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden, cheering on his team as they faced the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Jenner stunned in a custom Schiaparelli gueule, complete with a nude illusion corset and voluminous skirt, embodying the event’s “Fashion is Art” theme.

This isn’t the first time Chalamet has chosen basketball over the Met Gala – he also skipped the 2025 event to watch the Knicks’ postseason run, citing it as one of the most enjoyable periods of his life.

About Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Relations

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples, and they’ve been making waves with their relationship since 2023. Chalamet, 30, is known for his acting prowess, while Jenner, 28, is a successful businesswoman and reality TV star.

Their relationship has been going strong for over three years, and they’ve been spotted together at various events, including Knicks games and Broadway shows.

Chalamet is a huge Knicks fan and has skipped the Met Gala multiple times to watch the team play, including this year when he chose to attend a Knicks playoff game over the fashion event.

Jenner, on the other hand, has been a regular at the Met Gala, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. She recently stunned in a custom Schiaparelli gueule at the 2026 Met Gala, while Chalamet was courtside at Madison Square Garden.

The couple has been keeping their relationship relatively low-key, but they’ve been open about their love for each other. Chalamet even gushed about Jenner in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech, calling her his “partner of three years”.