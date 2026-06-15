Timothée Chalamet chooses Knicks over Oscars in viral video

Timothée Chalamet’s passion for the New York Knicks was on full display as the actor celebrated the team’s historic NBA championship victory with a comment that quickly went viral online.

The Dune star was seen on the court following the New York Knicks’ championship-clinching win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Surrounded by players and fans during the post-game celebrations, Chalamet appeared thrilled as he captured the moment on his phone.

In a video obtained by ESPN, the Oscar-nominated actor summed up his excitement with a remark that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“Way rather this than the Oscars,” Chalamet said while celebrating the Knicks’ first NBA title in more than five decades.

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The 30-year-old actor has been one of the team’s most visible celebrity supporters throughout the 2026 NBA playoffs, regularly appearing courtside and cheering on the Knicks during their championship run.

After the final buzzer, Chalamet joined the team’s locker room celebrations, where players marked the occasion with a champagne shower. The actor was also photographed holding a copy of The New York Post as he celebrated alongside the newly crowned champions.

The viral comment comes just months after Timothée Chalamet narrowly missed out on the Academy Award for Best Actor. The actor was nominated for his performance in A Complete Unknown but ultimately lost the award to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners.