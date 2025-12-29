Timothée Chalamet embraces his “uncle” era with childhood photos as he turns 30

Timothée Chalamet has officially entered his 30s.

The Oscar-nominated actor celebrated his milestone birthday on Saturday, December 27, with a heartfelt Instagram post filled with nostalgic throwback photos and recent snapshots.

Chalamet shared a series of images from his childhood, including moments of him playing soccer and ping pong, as well as a rare photo with his father, Marc Chalamet.

He concluded the adorable carousel with more recent pictures of himself swimming with a shaved head.

“THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC 🫡 #uncletimmytim,” he sweetly wrote in the caption, jokingly referencing the slang term “unc,” commonly used to suggest someone is getting older.

The Marty Supreme actor also received a surprise birthday message from Susan Boyle. In a video shared online, the Britain’s Got Talent alum sang “Happy Birthday” and offered warm wishes on his birthday.

“THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!,” Timothée Chalamet reacted to the video.

Earlier to this, Chalamet gifting Boyle a jacket inspired by his latest film, Marty Supreme, which he has been sending to celebrities as part of the movie’s promotion.

Other recipients have included Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, and Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The birthday celebration comes during a standout year for Timothée Chalamet professionally.

In 2025, he earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, receiving nominations at the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.