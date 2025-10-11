Timothée Chalamet endorses Kylie Jenner's acting debut?

Global figure Timothée Chalamet has appeared to have made a big decision to back his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, openly as she is ready to make her acting debut.

Despite frequently promoting the Oscar nominee’s cinematic projects, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rarely makes a public announcement.

The Little Women star seemingly liked the post made by Charli XCX regarding the next movie, as user Jess created a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the movie apparently will be the first in which Kylie is performing an acting role. Therefore, the backing from Timothée Chalamet looks to be more serious, and the public loves it.

Moreover, there have still been doubts roaming that the Call Me by Your Name actor, Timothée Chalamet, has in reality loved the trailer for the 2026 The Moment or not.

Added to that, Kylie Jenner has made several moves online and offline to support her boyfriend’s project.

It is fascinating to know, for the unknown, that a few months ago, Kylie had followed Timothée on Instagram, along with liking posts related to the coming Marty Supreme. While on a date night with her boyfriend, she wears a hoodie promoting the film.

Furthermore, despite their busy schedules, Kylie and Timothée’s bonding is still moving strong since they started dating in 2023.

Earlier this year, Socialite turned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet subtly shut down the speculations that they have parted ways after dating for two years.

Amid the breakup rumours of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, after he remained noticeably absent from her weekend-long 28th birthday celebrations, the lovebirds have now reunited, giving a break to the conjecture.