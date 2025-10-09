Timothee Chalamet shares his honest experience of working with Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet gets honest about his experience of sharing the screen with Oscar-winning Gwyneth Paltrow in their new film ‘Marty Supreme’.

Young actor Timothee Chalamet, 29, who essays the titular Marty Mauser, in Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein’s sports dramedy ‘Marty Supreme’, co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow, reveals his true feelings about acting opposite the 53-year-old.

“She was incredible,” said Chalamet, who previously got to perform with celebrated star Christian Bale in the Western flick ‘Hostiles’ (2017).

“When I work with these people whose work I grew up on, who are masters, it’s the way you would feel if you were in drama class on 48th Street, and you’re in an exercise, and you literally go, ‘Wow, I’m working with an amazing artist,'” he expressed.

Previously, Paltrow also gushed over Chalamet, saying, “Really, he’s very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with. I’m really having a good time with him.”

Notably, ‘Marty Supreme‘, inspired loosely by the story of American table tennis player Marty Reisman, co-stars Chalamet and Paltrow with Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher. After its surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival this week, the title is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25.