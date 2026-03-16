Timothée Chalamet finds comfort in Kylie Jenner’s arms after Oscar’s loss

Timothée Chalamet appeared to lean on girlfriend Kylie Jenner for support after a tough night at the Oscars, with the couple sharing affectionate moments at the star-studded Vanity Fair afterparty.

Chalamet had entered the awards season as one of the early favorites in the Best Actor race for his performance in Marty Supreme, but ultimately lost the trophy to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners. The result marked a disappointing end to a campaign that had generated considerable buzz around the actor.

Despite the setback, Chalamet was seen staying close to Jenner at the glamorous post-ceremony celebration. The pair were photographed embracing and chatting as they mingled with fellow celebrities, with the actor even planting a kiss on Jenner’s cheek during the evening.

Jenner turned heads at the event in a sleek, figure-hugging black gown that featured a daring cutout and a high slit, adding to the glitz of the annual gathering held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The reality star and beauty mogul appeared relaxed and supportive as she stayed by Chalamet’s side throughout the night.

Chalamet, meanwhile, kept his Oscars look for the afterparty, though he swapped the formal styling for a more relaxed vibe by loosening his shirt and ditching his tie.

Earlier in the evening, the actor appeared visibly disappointed when last year’s Best Actor winner Adrien Brody announced Jordan as this year’s winner. Chalamet nevertheless applauded graciously as Jordan took to the stage.

The Best Actor category was one of the most competitive of the night, with nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.