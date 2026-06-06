Timothee Chalamet gets injured during NBA final victory celebration

Timothee Chalamet shared how his passion for football has affected his health; he also sheds light on his recovery struggles, but he still stands strong to support his favorite team.

Timothée Chalamet shared how his love for the New York Knicks has taken a physical toll on his body, explaining the recovery efforts he’s enacting to make sure he’s prepared to continue cheering on his favorite NBA team amid the 2026 playoffs.

One day after the Dune star watched the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the first game of the NBA finals, June 3, Timothée said he was feeling the pain. After all, the Marty Supreme actor shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories on June 4, in which he could be seen icing his knees as he lounged on a couch in Texas.

And according to Timothée, who donned a Knicks royal blue t-shirt in the shot, “ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs.”

The Oscar nominee emphasized, “Self-care is important,” adding a person getting a massage emoji and laughing emoji. And Timothée’s strong dedication to the basketball team did not go unnoticed by the Knicks.

The NBA team reshared the photo of the Call Me By Your Name star icing his knees on its official X account June 4, writing, “rest up, Knicks fam. We’re back in it tomorrow.”

And while Timothée was recognized by the organization on social media, he’s become a prominent figure at Knicks games alongside other stars, making headlines for his passion and recruiting his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, into the fandom. After the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 130-93 during the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, Timothée, 30, and Kylie, 28, were spotted embracing each other before sharing a kiss from their seats as they commemorated the team’s historic win.

While the pair who were first romantically linked in 2023 have been keeping up with the Knicks all season, Kylie proved she knows the importance of the team getting a win when she reshared a Sex and the City clip on TikTok during the NBA playoffs last year.

“Don is obsessed,” Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) laments to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the video first shared by HBO Max in May 2025. “I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win.” And as the Knicks continue to score on the court, Timothée and Kylie’s romance has been a real slam dunk.