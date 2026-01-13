Timothée Chalamet goes Instagram official with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has made his relationship with Kylie Jenner Instagram official for the first time.

The Dune actor celebrated his recent Golden Globe victory by sharing a series of photos from the awards night, including a subtle yet telling nod to his billionaire girlfriend.

Chalamet – who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme over the weekend – posted several snaps on Monday.

One image showed him posing with the golden trophy resting in Jenner’s manicured hand. The photo marked the first time the actor has acknowledged Jenner on his Instagram account since their relationship began.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!” he captioned the post.

Although Jenner had earlier shared photos proudly holding Chalamet’s award on her own Instagram, the actor did not repost any of her images.

Another black-and-white photo in his carousel showed him holding the trophy during the ride home, while a third captured him mid-acceptance speech at the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, the New Yorker called Jenner his ”partner” adding that he “loved” her which drove fans wild.

“My parents and partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said referring to Kylie Jenner.