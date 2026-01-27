Timothee Chalamet hangs on limbo before he joins reality show

Timothée Chalamet took a step back from becoming involved in his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s family drama despite their blossoming romance.

According to a source who spoke to Globe, the 30-year-old actor has no intention of appearing on the 28-year-old reality star’s popular Hulu show, The Kardashians. Chalamet has revealed the scenarios, but didn’t clear his intentions for joining the show; he instead stated, “Doing reality TV is a hard no for him,” the insider shared, adding that the Dune star “thinks he’s above it.”

The source further claimed that Chalamet has made it clear to Jenner that if she wants him to stick around, she must step in and ask her family to stop pushing for his appearance on the reality series.

“He’s more than happy to use this relationship for publicity when it suits him,” the confidant explained. “Doing photo ops with Kylie for the movie’s premiere in matching outfits or making a big point to thank her during his Critics’ Choice Awards speech generates so much press for him and his movie, it’s all very strategic”.

However, the Wonka actor is reportedly willing to work with the Kylie Cosmetics founder behind the scenes on his Oscar campaign, as he believes she is excellent at publicity — but that’s where he draws the line.

The insider noted, “There’s no tit-for-tat”. “He’s not willing to help promote their brand by taking part in the show or doing a ton of cheesy photo ops. And there’s no way he would ever do some TV wedding special like her sisters have done”.

The tipster continued, “Timmy’s terrified of getting swallowed up by the Kardashian curse. Everyone has seen what happens to men who get too close to that family”.

The source concluded, “If Kylie wants to be with him, it’s going to be on his terms, and that means very little involvement with her family”.

This insider news comes shortly after Chalamet became the youngest male actor to earn his third Best Actor Oscar nomination, this time for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically involved since April 2023.