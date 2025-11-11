Timothee Chalamet has DUMPED Kylie Jenner?

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet has allegedly ended his two-year romance with Kylie Jenner, sources reveal, stirring speculation about their rocky relationship.

The 29-year-old “Dune” star and the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder are reportedly facing “trouble in paradise,” with claims that Chalamet is now humiliating Jenner publicly.

The breakup rumors escalated after Kris Jenner’s extravagant 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion. Kris posted glamorous photos on Instagram, showcasing A-list guests like Beyonce and Jay-Z, but Jenner appeared alone in a striking white gown, with Chalamet conspicuously absent. This fueled chatter about the couple’s on-again, off-again dynamic, which has been under scrutiny recently.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Chalamet has “broken up with Kylie,” though one source noted Jenner’s history of persuading him to reconcile, driven by her deep feelings for him. Another insider described their situation as strained but not entirely over, citing Chalamet’s busy filming schedule and Jenner’s efforts to keep the relationship alive. “She feels like she has to chase him,” they said.

Further tension arose from Chalamet’s recent Vogue interview, where he dodged questions about his personal life, saying, “I just don’t have anything to say.” Many saw this as a subtle jab at Jenner, who was reportedly “deeply hurt” by his reticence.

The couple, who sparked romance rumors in April 2023 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, has faced public backlash, including from Chalamet’s fanbase, like the “Club Chalamet” account. Despite earlier resilience, the relationship now seems fragile. While some sources hint at reconciliation or even marriage, others confirm the split, leaving fans wondering about the future for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.