Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are making the most of their time together in New York City.

The loved up couple was spotted enjoying a relaxed bike ride and stroll around the city on Wednesday, June 17, just one day before the New York Knicks’ victory parade.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, kept her look effortlessly chic in black linen pants and a black tank top, accessorizing with black flats and a bamboo-handle handbag.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, 30, opted for a casual ensemble featuring basketball shorts, a gray T-shirt and a New York Yankees cap.

Their outing comes as the actor, a longtime Knicks superfan, prepares to celebrate the team’s NBA championship victory. Throughout the season, the Dune actor has been a familiar face courtside alongside fellow celebrity fans Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan.

Kylie Jenner has frequently joined the Oscar nominee at games, including Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, where the pair coordinated their looks with matching Chrome Hearts denim pieces.

She also accompanied Chalamet to the Knicks’ playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in May.

Chalamet attended Game 5 in San Antonio on June 13 without Jenner as the Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973 with a 94-90 victory over the Spurs.

Following the historic win, the actor joined the celebrations in the locker room, where he was captured in videos shared by ESPN.