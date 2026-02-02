Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner gives sneak peak in their wedding plans

Timothée Chalamet has offered a rare glimpse into his thoughts on marriage while addressing his relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and his response quickly caught fans’ attention.

On February 1, Sunday, during a recent fan interaction captured in footage shared, the actor was first asked if he currently has a girlfriend. Chalamet answered plainly, “Yes”.

When the question turned more personal, and he was asked whether he sees marriage in his future, the 30-year-old appeared momentarily taken aback before replying, “Wow. That’s so personal. You’re gonna get me in trouble, man. Yes.” The exchange drew laughs and cheers from the crowd.

When the interviewer jokingly asked if everyone could attend the wedding, Chalamet played along, asking, “Who is we? The whole crowd?” before the interviewer suggested it might be safer to say no.

Chalamet and Jenner have been together since early 2023 and have largely kept their relationship private.

In recent months, however, the couple has been more visible, stepping out together at major events. In December 2025, they appeared side by side in matching orange leather looks at the premiere of Chalamet’s film Marty Supreme. Their joint appearances continued into awards season.

The couple attended both the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards together, where Chalamet won Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

During his Critics Choice acceptance speech, he publicly acknowledged Jenner, saying, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

Days later, while accepting his Golden Globe, Chalamet again mentioned Jenner as he reflected on gratitude and support in his life. “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said. Behind the scenes, the relationship appears to be just as serious.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the pair are “very serious” and have “talked about getting engaged this year,” adding that Jenner sometimes jokes Chalamet is “already her husband”.

The source also described their dynamic, noting, “Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it… It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works”. Chalamet has also formed a bond with Jenner’s children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Another source shared that the kids “love him,” adding that while Jenner took time before introducing them, “now things are very normal, and he spends a lot of time with them”.

While Chalamet didn’t reveal any concrete plans, his candid response suggested that marriage is something he’s thought about, and fans are paying close attention.