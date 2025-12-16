Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner serve another coordinated look after ‘Marty Supreme’ moment

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are once again making headlines with their coordinated fashion choices!

On Monday, December 15, the 29-year-old actor stepped out in bold red out just a days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder slayed in matching look in West Hollywood.

Timothée Chalamet was spotted in New York wearing an all-red leather Givenchy outfit, featuring a jacket, matching pants, and striking red boots with orange soles.

The Dune actor completed his bold look with thin silver-frame eyeglasses and a short hairstyle, freshly cut for his upcoming role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three.

Meanwhile, Jenner commanded attention at the OBB Media holiday party in West Hollywood just a day prior, wearing a figure-hugging scarlet PVC latex dress.

She paired her ethereal dress – which highlighted her signature curves – with matching nails and golden heels.

The couple’s latest coordinated looks follow their high-profile appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme on Monday, December 8.

For the evening, the lovebirds stunned in bold, coordinated custom Chrome Hearts neon orange ensembles that had everyone swooning.

Timothée Chalamet wore a custom bright orange leather suit which he paired with an orange silk shirt and matching boots while Kylie Jenner slayed in a floor-length orange gown.

Marty Supreme is a biopic inspired by the life of ping pong legend Marty Reisman where Chalamet stars as the lead.