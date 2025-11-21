Timothée Chalamet makes unusual arrival with maksed gang at ‘Marty Supreme’ event

Timothée Chalamet stunned fans with a bizarre entrance at a quirky pop-up event for his new film Marty Supreme in SoHo, New York City.

On Thursday, November 20, the 29-year-old actor arrived flanked by a team of men dressed in all black. Each men wore bulbous orange masks designed to resemble giant ping-pong balls, creating an eye-catching spectacle for fans and photographers alike.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet added a pop of color to his team as he appeared in a cable knit pink sweater, a lighter pink Marty Supreme zip-up hoodie, and faded blue jeans which he paired with a pink belt.

The A Complete Unknown actor completed his look for the day with stunning beige, purple, and green sneakers as well as a glinting chain around his neck

The movie is directed by Josh Safdie and features an ensemble cast including Gwyneth Paltrow , Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher. ”

“Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” reads official synopsis for the film.

Marty Supreme is set to hit the theaters on December, 25. The movie marksTimothée Chalamet’s first big screen part since 2024’s Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown.