Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a star-studded day at the FIFA World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, where he was seen chatting with football icon David Beckham while cheering on France against Spain in Arlington, Texas.

The Dune star attended the high-profile clash at AT&T Stadium wearing a France tracksuit top as he supported Les Bleus, the homeland of his father, Marc Chalamet.

During the second half, television cameras captured the Oscar-nominated actor in conversation with Beckham and the former England captain’s son, Romeo Beckham, in the stands.

Despite Chalamet’s enthusiastic support, France’s World Cup campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to reigning European champions Spain.

Spain took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage early in the second half, securing their place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Chalamet also had another memorable encounter during the match. At halftime, he was filmed backstage greeting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, warmly hugging each member and admitting he was “starstruck” by meeting the iconic squad.

The actor has been a familiar face at this year’s tournament, having also attended Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Belgium in Los Angeles alongside his father.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was notably absent from both matches, although the couple has recently been seen together courtside at several New York Knicks games during the NBA season.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has also been a regular presence at the World Cup, attending multiple matches throughout the tournament.