Timothée Chalamet opens up about his experience with 'Dune'

Timothee Chalamet revealed his experience on the set of a trilogy at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He also revealed his true feelings about being a part of Dune franchise.

On April 14, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Chalamet was asked to confess how he feels being a part of the franchise. Looking back on his experience, he said, “It was deeply emotional.”

Timothée further noted, “it was just deeply moving to be part of a sci-fi trilogy on the scale of Lord of the Rings, but in a time when movie theatres and movies aren’t as naturally successful as they used to be”.

The Wonka star revealed that he practically grew up alongside his co-star and described it as an “honour” in his life. The Golden Globe Award winner concluded, “It’s a deep honor, if not the biggest honour of my career, to be working with the one, who is Denis Villeneuve, the real Paul Atreides”.

For the unversed, Timothée has also made a similar comment regarding the Opera and Ballet in the past, gushing it is not in demand as it was previously, sparking major buzz and criticism for himself.