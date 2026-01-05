Timothée Chalamet publicly thanks ‘partner’ Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech

Timothée Chalamet is giving a public shout out to his partner of three years at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actor won Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme which he took with a rare public acknowledgment of his longtime partner, Kylie Jenner.

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet thanked his fellow nominees, his team and director Josh Safdie before turning his attention to Jenner, who was seated in the audience.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet said, gesturing toward Jenner as she seen mouthing “I love you” from the audience.

The lovebirds – who have been dating since 2023 – also shared a brief kiss when his win was announced.

Timothée Chalamet fellow nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Edgerton, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Wagner Moura.

For the glamorous night, both of them were dressed to the nines. Chalamet – a four-time Critics Choice Awards nominee – looked dapper in a pinstripe suit with a white button-down and colorful tie.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tuned up the heat in a black chainmail gown with a plunging neckline and lace insets on the sides. She wore her dark hair down and in soft waves.

It was Timothée Chalamet’s first appearance at the Critics Choice Awards since 2019 and the first time he and Jenner attended the ceremony together as a couple.