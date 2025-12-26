Timothée Chalamet quietly appears in Kardashians’ gingerbread house for Christmas

Timothée Chalamet have quietly stepped into the Kardashian Jenner holiday circle this Christmas, thanks to a sweet and subtle detail that caught fans’ attention.

The Marty Supreme actor, who has been dating Kylie Jenner since 2023, was included in the family’s annual Christmas gingerbread house tradition.

His name was spotted iced onto the elaborate gingerbread display alongside the rest of the famous clan.

The sweet festive detail was revealed in an Instagram Story shared on Christmas Day by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Chalamet’s name appeared right above the Kylie Jenner’s name on the roof of the edible residence and alongside her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her former partner Travis Scott.

The house also featured rest of the clan, Kim Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, Khloé Kardashian with ex Tristan Thompson and their kids True and Tatum, and Kendall Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

At the center, above the front door, sit Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and her mother, MJ.

The Kardashian-Jenners clan is known for going all out with their Christmas décor, and the gingerbread house has become a yearly tradition that showcase the evolving family.

While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have largely kept their relationship private, the actor’s appearance in the holiday tradition suggests a growing closeness.