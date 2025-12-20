Timothée Chalamet raps about girlfriend Kylie Jenner as he addresses EsDeeKid rumors

Timothée Chalamet is showing love for his billionaire girlfriend Kylie Jenner in a surprising new move.

The 29-year-old actor recently appeared on a track by U.K. rapper EsDeeKid amid swirling rumors that Chalamet is secretly the masked rapper.

On the track, shared in a joint Instagram post with EsDeeKid, the Marty Supreme star raps “my girl got a billion,” in reference to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s billionaire status.

“Girl got a billion, what the f—? with a wonderful feeling head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017, I’m living a dream getting the cream, I’m living on, I’m doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme,” Chalamet raps on the track.

The Kardashians star launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and later sold a majority stake to Coty, valuing the company at nearly $1.2 billion.

The Dune actor also seemingly addressed the rumors that the U.K. rapper is secretly his alter ego. The new track, shared on Instagram on December 19, subtly crushed the rumors which first emerged when fans have pointed to similarities in their eyes and Chalamet’s love for hip-hop as possible clues.

Chalamet has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, telling Heart Breakfast in December, “All will be revealed in due time,” while flashing a mischievous smile.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, first linked in 2023, have kept their relationship largely private.