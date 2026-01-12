Timothée Chalamet says ‘I love you’ to Kylie Jenner in Golden Globes win speech

Timothée Chalamet is winning big in life and so does his partner Kylie Jenner!

On January 11, the 30-year-old actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

When Chalamet’s name was announced, he turned to kiss his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who attended the ceremony as his date.

The Dune actor appeared visibly moved as he made his way to the stage, where he delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for the people who have supported him throughout his journey including his costars, parents and the Kylir Cosmetics founder.

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter,” he gushed.

Timothée Chalamet went on to say, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”

Kylie Jenner was seen smiling and applauding in the crowd as she reacted to the special mention.

Earlier in his speech, Chalamet thanked the creative team behind Marty Supreme and acknowledged the strength of his competition in the category.

Other nominees in the category included George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-hun for No Other Choice and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

The Golden Globe win adds to an already impressive awards run for Chalamet, who has also earned a Critics Choice Award, a Palm Springs International Film Festival honor and a nomination at the upcoming Actor Awards for the film.