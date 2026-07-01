Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez share love story in 'Not Alone' trailer

In the first trailer for Illumination’s upcoming animated film Not Alone, Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez discover romance against the backdrop of an extraterrestrial invasion.

The clip, released by Illumination, features Gomez as Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket. Timothée Chalamet makes his animation debut as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.

According to the official synopsis: “When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance.”

The narrative takes an unexpected turn when “three aliens—tiny, unruly, and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home.” As they flee from “a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro,” the trio—Dunk, Welly, and Shirm—quickly realize that Fran’s rocket might be their only means of returning home.

Not Alone is co-directed by Jonathan Del Val, Claire Dodgson, and Eric Guillon. Chris Meledandri serves as the producer, with Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis, and David Distenfeld on board as executive producers.

A collaboration between Illumination and Universal Pictures, Not Alone is slated to hit theaters on April 16, 2027.