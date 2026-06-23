Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez team up for animated alien film ‘Not Alone’

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are heading to outer space together in Not Alone!

The project – which is a new animated feature from Illumination – was announced at the Annecy Animation Festival, with Chalamet making his animation debut as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who prefers a quiet life in solitude. Selena Gomez will voice Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist working on the world’s first plant-powered rocket.

According to the official synopsis, sparks fly when Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the rocket’s inaugural launch, though neither is particularly skilled when it comes to romance.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when three adorable alien fugitives named Dunk, Welly and Shirm seek refuge in Joe’s home while evading Officer Zandro, an overzealous but inept law enforcer.

The trio of aliens will be voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou, while Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein lends his voice to Officer Zandro. The supporting cast also includes Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

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Not Alone will be co-directed by Illumination veterans Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, whose previous credits include Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The film is being produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, with Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld serving as executive producers.

Scheduled to hit theaters on April 16, 2027, Not Alone marks Timothée Chalamet’s first animated role and adds another major project to Selena Gomez’s growing résumé.

The announcement comes as Illumination celebrates positive early reactions to its latest release, Minions & Monsters, which premiered at the Annecy Animation Festival.