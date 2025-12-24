Timothee Chalamat puts a stop to his high-octane campaign.

According to 1950s table tennis player Josh Safdie, he is consumed by grand ambitions. Timothee had fully immersed himself in the role of “Marty Supreme”.

Unlike the American table tennis champion ended cinematically on Thursday, Chalamet is headed for public attention.

Sadie further stated that, Franco-American actor was tailor-made for the title role and wholly committed to the project from the get-go. He further said that during his first meeting with Chalamet, he sensed “a different kind of energy”.

He recalled an interview with the press in France, earlier this month, “He couldn’t stand still”.

The director further stated that he admired the actor’s absolute confidence in his own talent, “He had a really intense energy. He had this idea of himself. He was Timmy Supreme”.

Ahead of the film’s release, Chalamet has staged a series of press-grabbing stunts, appearing surrounded by an entourage sporting orange, ping-pong-ball-shaped heads and handing out jackets emblazoned with “Marty Supreme” that have become a coveted fashion statement.

“This is a movie about sacrifice and the pursuit of a dream,” the actor said in an appearance on US TV host Jimmy Fallon’s show.

“We live in a bleak time, especially for young people, and the film is an attempt at an antidote to that and to continue to dream big”.

“Marty Supreme”, loosely based on the life of table tennis star Marty Reisman, tells the story of a man driven by the belief that he can achieve fame and fortune through a sport little known in the United States.

Safdie said, “Marty has a purpose. He has a dream… He is in service of this thing”.

“It’s his goal, and it’s his passion, and it’s his job to elevate the sport of ping pong. That’s what makes him great, even if, at times, that pursuit leads him down a dead-end path.

“Shooting a sport that’s never really been put on film before” presented a challenge, the director said.

Chalamet was “involved very early” in the film, even “before there was a script” six years ago, he added.

“He was a collaborator on the film more than just an actor,” said the filmmaker.

Safdie pored over hours of match footage from the 1940s to the 1970s, meticulously breaking down every point that caught his attention.

Then, he recalled, “they would play the points” in endless takes with or without the ball, repeating choreography timed “down to the microsecond”.