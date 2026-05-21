Timothée Chalamet has debuted a noticeably more youthful look while attending a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden, with fans online comparing the actor to a “baby” after he shaved off his signature mustache.

The Marty Supreme star appeared courtside for the Knicks’ 115-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers sporting a clean-shaven face and a shorter haircut, marking a dramatic change from his usual rugged style.

For the game night, Chalamet kept his outfit casual as he wore camouflage-print joggers and an oversized sweatshirt while cheering on his favorite team.

Fans quickly reacted to the actor’s refreshed appearance on social media, with many commenting on how much younger he looked without facial hair.

The actor has become a familiar face at Knicks games throughout the NBA playoffs and has repeatedly shown his dedication to the team. Earlier this month, Chalamet shared a video of himself playing basketball on the Knicks’ home court at Madison Square Garden.

The clip showed the Oscar nominee confidently sinking a three-point shot, prompting the Knicks’ official Instagram account to jokingly offer him a “10-day” NBA contract in the comments.

Timothée Chalamet’s love for basketball has even influenced his red-carpet schedule. Earlier this month, he skipped the 2026 Met Gala to watch the Knicks defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, attended the fashion event solo while Chalamet remained focused on the postseason action.

The pair, who have been dating since 2023, were also spotted together courtside during a previous Knicks playoff game alongside celebrities including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller.