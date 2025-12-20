Timothée Chalamet shuts down Kylie Jenner breakup rumors

For the first time in months, Timothée Chalamet has subtly referenced Kylie Jenner amid ongoing breakup speculation.

The Marty Supreme star and popular UK masked rapper EsDeeKid shared a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 19, debuting a remix of the buzz-worthy track 4 Raws.

In the video, Chalamet, 29, delivers a verse that appears to shut down the rumours, rapping: My girl got a billion, what the f—? With a wonderful feeling, head to the ceiling… Since 2017, I’ve been living a dream, getting the cream, I’m living on, I’m doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme.

The line is widely seen as a shout-out to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, whose beauty empire has made her one of the wealthiest self-made women in the world.

Meanwhile, Jenner launched her cosmetics company in 2015 with a line of lip kits (lip liners and liquid lipsticks) and has since built it into a major player in the beauty industry with a wide range of products.

Notably, her estimated net worth is around $670–700 million, according to recent Forbes estimates and other sources.

The couple was first linked in early 2023. Later that year, they confirmed their romance with a joint appearance at Beyoncé’s concert, followed by various low-key outings and award-season events.

Although neither has formally addressed a breakup—and sources have repeatedly denied split rumours in recent months—speculation has persisted due to periods of distance and limited public appearances together.