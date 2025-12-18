Timothée Chalamet sparks speculations after calling Susan Boyle his 'favorite Briton'

Timothee Chalamet labelled Susan Boyle as one of his favourite Britons in response to a fan’s query, “Is he serious or just trying to stir the internet the typical Chalamet way?”

The 29-year-old actor was asked to list the names of his favourite British individuals during a recent BBC interview.

After declaring the Beckham couple and Lewis Hamilton as his favourite Britons, he casually dropped one more name after: Susan Boyle. In response, the interviewer laughed while Chalamet remained calm.

He further told, “she dreamt big, she dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn’t moved by that? I remember it like it was yesterday”.

For context, Boyle became a global phenomenon in 2009 after her Britain’s Got Talent audition stunned audiences. On the other hand, Chalamet has been known in the industry for choosing his words carefully, but sometimes he just decides to let it loose and be bold with his words.

Her first performance’s clip went viral, turning her life upside down overnight. Her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, sold 25 million records.

Later on, she was also approached for a musical, multiple movies and documentaries about her life.

But Chalamet’s praise sparked debate over the internet, leaving fans divided on whether his admiration for the singer is genuine or just a way to grab attention during the release of his latest film.

That question seems to follow him lately. While promoting Marty Supreme, Chalamet raised eyebrows after calling his recent performances ‘top-level’ in a clip that was deleted soon after.