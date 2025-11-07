Timothée Chalamet spills on exciting kids plan but dodges question about Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet has revealed his exciting kids plan but kept his relationship with Kylie Jenner private.

Recently, the Dune actor spoke to Vogue‘s for its December cover story, published Thursday, November 6. Where he talked regarding life career and more.

While speaking, Timothée Chalamet spilled beans on his fatherhood plans, teasing that the idea of having kids “could be on the radar” in the future.

The 29-year-old actor, who has been romantically linked to The Kardashians star since 2023, went on to recall the moment he realized that he wants kids was when he was watching another celebrity’s interview with a friend who was “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.”

Chalamet said that he and his friend turned to each other, saying, “Like, holy s—. Oh my God. [That’s] bleak.”

While the Marty Supreme star opened up about his father hood plans, he remained shushed when asked about Kylie Jenner.

According to Vogue, Chalamet didn’t discuss his romantic life as he said, “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say.”

Timothée Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut in May at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Kylie Jenner is herself a doting mother of two kids, Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022 whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.