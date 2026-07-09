Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at a global IMAX fan event for Dune: Part Three on Wednesday, July 8, delighting audiences as he teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated final installment of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy.

The Oscar-nominated actor joined director Denis Villeneuve during a Q&A moderated by Brittany Broski at a Los Angeles theater following the debut of the film’s first trailer.

Fans attending the event in Los Angeles, as well as audiences watching from Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Montreal, Berlin, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, greeted Chalamet with cheers and chants of “Lisan al-Gaib”- the title given to his character, Paul Atreides.

Laughing at the enthusiastic reaction, Chalamet joked, “That’s going to follow me around the rest of my life.”

Speaking about the new film, the actor emphasized that Dune: Part Three will offer a fresh experience rather than simply continuing the formula established by its predecessors.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we found a formula and now we’re just going to run it back,'” Chalamet said. “This is a different movie.”

He described the first two films as “siblings,” while calling the upcoming installment “its own energy.”

“I love that approach,” he said. “It felt familiar because we were working with the same crew and family, but there was a completely new tone.”

In addition to unveiling the trailer, attendees were treated to several minutes of exclusive footage from the opening portion of the film. The sequence featured Javier Bardem’s Stilgar leading the Fremen into battle, including scenes on a rain-soaked planet and an intense firefight around a massive structure.

Dune: Part Three reunites Chalamet with returning stars Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlotte Rampling, while Robert Pattinson joins the cast in a new role.

The film, which concludes Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science fiction novels, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18.