Timothée Chalamet takes extra safety measures amid awards season

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet is seemingly particularly worried regarding his and partner Kylie Jenner’s safety due to his hectic schedule during the awards season.

The Sun recently reported that the 30-year-old actor has stepped up security to protect himself and his 28-year-old girlfriend, a reality TV personality. Chalamet has additionally been avoiding major red carpet arrivals; most recently, he skipped appearances at the Critics Choice Awards and the Palm Springs Film Festival.

“Timothée’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months following his role in Marty Supreme and his portrayal of folk legend Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown,” an insider told the publication. “He is also in the spotlight due to his high-profile relationship with Kylie, who has millions of followers on Instagram.”

The Dune actor is “taking no chances during awards season” and is “ensuring he is protected by the best in the business,” the source continued.

Notably, Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme; the ceremony takes place today, Sunday, January 11.

Last Friday, Timothée Chalamet’s campaign for Oscar glory received a boost as he captured the Best Actor award at the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards. His performance in ‘Marty Supreme’ marked a strong start to the first major gala of Hollywood’s 2026 awards season.

The 30-year-old actor, already a two-time Oscar nominee, defeated stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio, whose politically charged thriller ‘One Battle After Another’ dominated the evening. DiCaprio’s film took home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

In ‘Marty Supreme,’ Chalamet embodies a 1950s table tennis prodigy driven by ambition and the pursuit of recognition in a sport then barely known in the United States. The film charts the journey of a flawed but determined athlete who believes fame and fortune can be achieved through sheer dedication.